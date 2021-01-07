Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LS is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Tahoe LS is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06
Vehicle Features
Remote Vehicle Start
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel drive
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Cargo management system
Steering column Tilt-Wheel
Conversation mirror
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Steering wheel leather-wrapped
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power
Tires P265/65R18 all-season blackwall
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Door locks rear child security
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting
Liftgate rear manual
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking
Remote Keyless Entry extended-range
StabiliTrak stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Alternator 150 amps
Steering power
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Tire spare P265/70R17 all-season blackwall
Windshield style acoustic laminated glass
Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted
Power outlet 110-volt
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Glass deep tinted
Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers
Windows power all express down front express up
Wipers front intermittent Rainsense
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and cruise controls Includes Driver Information Centre controls
Fascia front body-colour
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions top tethers located in third row seating positions
Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Differential heavy-duty locking rear
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
Cargo net (Deleted when (YL4) Custom Edition or (WK1) Custom Midnight Edition are ordered.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Active aero shutters front
Radio HD (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
Audio system feature single-slot CD/MP3 player
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser f...
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Bluetooth for phone is deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered.)
Audio system 8 diagonal colour touch-screen with Chevrolet Infotainment AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ...
Fascia rear body-colour
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish
Assist steps Black (Deleted when (RVQ) Assist step kit Black LPO or (VXH) Assist step kit Chrome LPO are ordered.)
Console floor with storage area cup holders and auxiliary jack (Not available with (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seat.)
Power outlets 5 auxiliary 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel console back of console 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)
Seats front bucket with Premium Cloth passenger seat includes power fore/aft power recline and Power lumbar 10-way power driver seat includes 6-way power cushion 2-way power lumbar control and power recline
Driver Information Centre 4.2 diagonal multi-colour
Assist handles 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Seat third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench fold flat (Deleted when (YL4) Custom Edition or (WK1) Custom Midnight Edition are ordered.)
Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc VAC power with Brake Assist
Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver
Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Engine 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Battery 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire) includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions (...
Warning tones headlamp on key-in-ignition driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An i...
