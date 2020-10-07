2019 Ford Escape

PERIMETER ALARM

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

GVWR: TBD

3.51 Axle Ratio

8-Way Driver Seat

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Passenger Seat

Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum

59.4 L Fuel Tank

FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports Note: SYNC AppLink lets you contr...