Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

34,422 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

403-715-5555

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-715-5555

  1. 5942487
  2. 5942487
  3. 5942487
  4. 5942487
  5. 5942487
  6. 5942487
  7. 5942487
  8. 5942487
  9. 5942487
  10. 5942487
  11. 5942487
  12. 5942487
  13. 5942487
  14. 5942487
  15. 5942487
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,422KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5942487
  • Stock #: P4094
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HDXKUB68135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4094
  • Mileage 34,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Escape SEL. With 4WD, you can take this 2019 Ford Escape SEL to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Escape SEL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Escape SEL will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
3.51 Axle Ratio
8-Way Driver Seat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
59.4 L Fuel Tank
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports Note: SYNC AppLink lets you contr...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lethbridge Mitsubishi

2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 76,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 50,262 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 95,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

Call Dealer

403-715-XXXX

(click to show)

403-715-5555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory