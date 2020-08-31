Menu
2020 Ford F-150

562 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Kia

403-331-3130

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XL

2020 Ford F-150

XL

Lethbridge Kia

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

403-331-3130

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5830268
  Stock #: P2750
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP8LFC76444

  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 562 KM

Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford F-150 XL is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford F-150 XL. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
3.73 Axle Ratio
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
1680# Maximum Payload
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
GVWR: 2948kg (6500 lb) Payload Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lethbridge Kia

Lethbridge Kia

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

