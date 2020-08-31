Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM 3.73 Axle Ratio Fixed rear window Black door handles Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Black rear step bumper Passenger visor vanity mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Radio w/Seek-Scan Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light 1680# Maximum Payload Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer GVWR: 2948kg (6500 lb) Payload Package 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability Autolamp Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Urethane Gear Shifter Material Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

