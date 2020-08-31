+ taxes & licensing
403-331-3130
2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7
403-331-3130
+ taxes & licensing
Lethbridge Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford F-150 XL is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford F-150 XL. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7