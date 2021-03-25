Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

14,921 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Lethbridge Kia

403-331-3130

Contact Seller
ES

Location

2921 26 Ave S, Lethbridge, AB T1K 7K7

14,921KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6808061
  • Stock #: P2772A
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ2LH001549

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,921 KM

Vehicle Description

The quintessential Mitsubishi -- This Mitsubishi Mirage ES speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Mitsubishi Mirage ES is a perfect addition to any home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fabric seating surfaces
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Rear Windows
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Streaming Audio
Driver visor vanity mirror
Engine: 1.2L DOHC MIVEC 3 Cylinder
85 Amp Alternator
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding and reclining) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
35 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.05 axle ratio
Wheels: 14 Steel w/Wheel Covers
Passenger Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Tires: P165/65R14 All-Season
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Display Audio -inc: Bluetooth cellular phone interface USB input and 4 speakers
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

