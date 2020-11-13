Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Premium fabric seat trim Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Full Carpet Floor Covering Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Real-Time Traffic Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Battery w/Run Down Protection Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 4.76 Axle Ratio Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Pre-Collision System (pcs) 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17) Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8 touch screen Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth capability SIRI Eyes-Free audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input and voice recognition Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver headrest-vertical driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline driver seat manual adjustable height driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft passenger headrest-vertical passenger seat recline and passenger seat for... Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle

