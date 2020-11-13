Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Corolla

41,525 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

403-327-6661

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

403-327-6661

  1. 6346922
  2. 6346922
  3. 6346922
  4. 6346922
  5. 6346922
  6. 6346922
  7. 6346922
  8. 6346922
  9. 6346922
  10. 6346922
  11. 6346922
  12. 6346922
  13. 6346922
  14. 6346922
Contact Seller

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,525KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6346922
  • Stock #: P4176
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP014237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Lethbridge Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of new Mitsubishi models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Lethbridge Mitsubishi is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Corolla LE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Corolla LE is sure to sell fast. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Premium fabric seat trim
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
50 L Fuel Tank
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Real-Time Traffic Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
4.76 Axle Ratio
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8 touch screen Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription) works w/Apple CarPlay Bluetooth capability SIRI Eyes-Free audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input and voice recognition
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver headrest-vertical driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline driver seat manual adjustable height driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft passenger headrest-vertical passenger seat recline and passenger seat for...
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: continuously variable valve train mechanism dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and low emissions vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lethbridge Mitsubishi

2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 13,609 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Color...
 25,652 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 73,243 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

Lethbridge Mitsubishi

3423 4th Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 0G7

Call Dealer

403-327-XXXX

(click to show)

403-327-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory