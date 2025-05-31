$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango
GT
2024 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Bridge City Chrysler
3216 1st Ave. South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 4H2
403-328-3325
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG1RC175703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40043
- Mileage 28,374 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Rear Camera
For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. This 2024 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Lethbridge.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2024 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 28,374 kms. Stock number 40043 is blue (light) in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT Plus. Step up to this Durango GT Plus and be rewarded with Fine Silver alloy wheels, tow equipment with hitch and sway control and trailer brake control, a sport leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 and features inbuilt GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation, ParkSense with rear parking sensors, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bridgecitychrysler.com/pre-approval/
Locally Owned & Trusted for Over 35 Years Bridge City Chrysler in Lethbridge, AB
At Bridge City Chrysler, weve proudly served the Lethbridge community for more than 35 years, offering an unparalleled car buying experience. Dont just take our word for itour Google reviews speak volumes about our commitment to exceptional service.
Delivery & At-Home Test Drives: Convenient options to suit your lifestyle.
Flexible Financing for Everyone: Get the vehicle you need with financing solutions tailored to your situation.
Full Mechanical Inspections & Professional Cleaning: Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and cleaned before it hits our lot.
We take all makes and models on trade and offer competitive pricing with inventory that changes daily. Whether you're shopping for a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, or FIAT, our AMVIC Licensed dealership makes it easy to browse, buy, and drive away.
Located in Lethbridge, AB, we proudly serve customers in Fort Macleod, Taber, Claresholm, and Coaldale. Shop online or visit us today to experience the best in sales, service, and selection. Standard bank rates apply; taxes are additional.
Vehicle pricing offer shown expire 2025-05-31.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Lethbridge. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2024 Dodge Durango