Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Mazda Miata MX-5

107,206 KM

Details Description Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

Contact Seller
2004 Mazda Miata MX-5

2004 Mazda Miata MX-5

Gs - Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Mazda Miata MX-5

Gs - Convertible

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

Contact Seller

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5444786
  • Stock #: 5K597B
  • VIN: JM1NB353740402656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 107,206 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Mazda MX-5 Miata, touchscreen, navigation system, AM/FM radio, cloth interior, convertible, power locks, power mirrors and more! 1.8L 4-cylinder engine. Passed our comprehensive inspection with no issues. Come get this great car today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously registered in the province of British Columbia and was previously in incidents that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#50

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lamps
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2015 Nissan Xterra P...
 82,427 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 99,201 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 112,316 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory