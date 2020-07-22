2004 Mazda Miata MX-5

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Fog Lamps Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.