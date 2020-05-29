Menu
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara - Low KM's!

2007 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara - Low KM's!

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,636KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5157509
  • Stock #: 5K375A
  • VIN: 1J4FA54197L164633
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Dk/Md Slate Gray
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Passengers
4

2007 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, accident free, AM/FM radio w/CD player & AUX input, cloth interior, power locks, power windows, and more! 3.8L V6 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great SUV today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously leased and previously in incidents that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#77

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Targa Roof
  • Conventional Spare Tire

