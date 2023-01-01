$16,999+ tax & licensing
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Medicine Hat Nissan
403-526-9500
2008 Nissan Titan
2008 Nissan Titan
CREW CAB 4WD
Location
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
403-526-9500
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
292,363KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10512336
- Stock #: 3RG8856B
- VIN: 1N6AA07CX8N356209
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 292,363 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1