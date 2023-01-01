Menu
2008 Nissan Titan

292,363 KM

$16,999

Medicine Hat Nissan

403-526-9500

2008 Nissan Titan

CREW CAB 4WD

2008 Nissan Titan

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

292,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512336
  • Stock #: 3RG8856B
  • VIN: 1N6AA07CX8N356209

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 292,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

