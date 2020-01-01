2009 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport, AM/FM radio w/CD player, satellite radio, remote start, cloth interior, power driver's seat, box liner and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in an incident that required repairs. Please see CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Exterior
-
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 121-LITRE FUEL TANK
- REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
- DARK SLATE CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS
- 3.92 AXLE RATIO -inc: anti-spin differential rear axle
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: HD engine cooling
- SMOKERS GROUP -inc: cigar lighter removable ash tray
- REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER -inc: fixed glass rear window
- Requires Subscription
- 26L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels P275/60R20 all-season OWL tires locking lug nuts full-size restricted-use spare tire dual rear exhaust floor-mounted s...
