2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, accident free, AM/FM radio w/CD player & AUX input, aftermarket remote start, cloth interior, 3rd row seating, power venting rear windows, and more! 3.3L V6 engine. Come get this great minivan today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#64
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Power Options
-
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Medium Slate Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- 2nd row Stow'n Go bucket seats
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Covers
- Black Side Rails & Crossbars
- INFERNO RED CRYSTAL PEARL
- 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
- 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
- CLIMATE GROUP -inc: 160 amp alternator 3-zone auto temp control instrument panel satin silver bezel rear air cond w/heater
- 24G SE STOW'N GO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 2nd row Stow'N Go bucket seats 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats black side rails & crossbars body-colour bodyside moulding body-colour ...
- MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
