$17,999+ tax & licensing
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Medicine Hat Nissan
604-217-3450
2011 Ford Edge
2011 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
604-217-3450
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
92,654KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9069670
- Stock #: 2QA2716A
- VIN: 2FMDK4KCXBBB39754
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2QA2716A
- Mileage 92,654 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1