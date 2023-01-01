Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Wrangler

181,764 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

  1. 10204488
  2. 10204488
  3. 10204488
  4. 10204488
  5. 10204488
  6. 10204488
  7. 10204488
  8. 10204488
  9. 10204488
  10. 10204488
  11. 10204488
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
181,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10204488
  • Stock #: B2023018B
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H18BL567102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B2023018B
  • Mileage 181,764 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City Chrysler

2014 Ford Mustang
46,379 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Wrangler
181,764 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 BIG RO...
 87,385 KM
$57,634 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email City Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

Call Dealer

403-526-XXXX

(click to show)

403-526-6944

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory