Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 RAM 1500

SLT - Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

SLT - Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,567KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4913154
  • Stock #: 5K331B
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT4BS533826
Exterior Colour
Rugged Brown Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Interior
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2011 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT, accident free, Bluetooth, satellite radio, remote start, cloth interior, power driver's seat, box liner, tonneau cover, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Went through our comprehensive inspection and was fully reconditioned. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#94

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
  • RUGGED BROWN PEARL
  • UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
  • DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
  • 26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
  • BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
  • Requires Subscription
  • LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2001 Chrysler Concor...
 196,169 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Hi...
 14,354 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru WRX STI ...
 62,454 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Send A Message