2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

155,303 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport - Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport - Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

155,303KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5930535
  • Stock #: 5L168B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,303 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sport, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio w/CD player, AUX & USB inputs, aftermarket remote start, cloth interior, heated front seats, power driver's seat, sunroof and more! 3.5L V6 engine with all-wheel drive. Come get this great SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in an incident that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#4

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Buy From Home Available!

Email Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

