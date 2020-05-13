2013 Dodge Avenger

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

BLACK

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)

2.4L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE (STD)

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

17" X 6.5" STEEL WHEELS (STD)

24Y CANADA VALUE PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L DOHC I4 engine 4-speed auto trans

P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.