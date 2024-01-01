Menu
Account
Sign In
Just in! This well equipped 2013 Dodge Journey has it all! All Wheel Drive, Full Leather Interior and Navigation, at a budget friendly price. Remote Engine Start, Air Conditioning, large touch screen controls with Bluetooth come standard on this red R/T. Medicine Hat Nissan has been voted Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer, Best Auto Repair, Best oil Repair Center and Best Tire Store for 2021 and 2022 by Medicine Hat Residents. <a href=https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html>https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html</a> Availiable financing for all your credit needs! New to Canada? No Credit or Bad Credit? At Medicine Hat Nissan we have a variety of options to help with your credit challenges. Contact us today for a free no obligation credit consultation. <p style=margin-bottom: 12.0pt;>Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500. <p style=margin-bottom: 12.0pt;>Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - <a title=https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan href=https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan target=_blank rel=noopener>https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan</a>

2013 Dodge Journey

147,792 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

  1. 11076560
  2. 11076560
  3. 11076560
  4. 11076560
  5. 11076560
  6. 11076560
  7. 11076560
  8. 11076560
  9. 11076560
  10. 11076560
  11. 11076560
  12. 11076560
  13. 11076560
  14. 11076560
  15. 11076560
  16. 11076560
  17. 11076560
Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,792KM
Used
VIN 3C4PDDFG2DT525617

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4PA5323B
  • Mileage 147,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! This well equipped 2013 Dodge Journey has it all! All Wheel Drive, Full Leather Interior and Navigation, at a budget friendly price. Remote Engine Start, Air Conditioning, large touch screen controls with Bluetooth come standard on this red R/T.

Medicine Hat Nissan has been voted Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer, Best Auto Repair, Best oil Repair Center and Best Tire Store for 2021 and 2022 by Medicine Hat Residents. https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html

Availiable financing for all your credit needs! New to Canada? No Credit or Bad Credit? At Medicine Hat Nissan we have a variety of options to help with your credit challenges. Contact us today for a free no obligation credit consultation.




Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.

Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Power Brake
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan

Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2018 Chevrolet Impala Premier 102,634 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 102,487 KM $16,992.75 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2022 Nissan Rogue S 35,703 KM $30,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

Call Dealer

403-526-XXXX

(click to show)

403-526-9500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

403-526-9500

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey