2013 Hyundai Tucson

91,331 KM

Details

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

GLS - AWD, Leather

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS - AWD, Leather

Location

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

+ taxes & licensing

91,331KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5880870
  • Stock #: 5L237A
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC7DU536442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,331 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS, accident free, one owner, Bluetooth, satellite radio, aftermarket remote start, leather interior, heated front seats, roof rack and more! 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with all-wheel drive. Come get this great SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#33

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

