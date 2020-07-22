Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

73,970 KM

SV - Bluetooth, Satellite Radio

$9,899

+ tax & licensing
$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV - Bluetooth, Satellite Radio

2013 Nissan Sentra

SV - Bluetooth, Satellite Radio

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$9,899

+ taxes & licensing

73,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5591769
  • Stock #: 5K624A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4DL786433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Sentra SV, accident free, under 75,000 km, Bluetooth, satellite radio, cloth interior, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, and more! 1.8L 4-cylinder engine. Come get this great car today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously registered in the province of Saskatchewan.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#68

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

