2013 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Class IV Receiver Hitch

Remote CD player

Conventional Spare Tire

Western Brown

PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display

PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)

25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans

5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator dual rear exhaust electronic throttle control

BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth rearview mirror w/microphone overhead console

SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

