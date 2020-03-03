Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

ST - Rear View Camera, Touchscreen

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST - Rear View Camera, Touchscreen

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

Contact Seller

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,655KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4714887
  • Stock #: 5K592A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT7DS581916
Exterior Colour
Western Brown
Interior Colour
Black/Diesel Gray Interior
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
6

2013 Ram 1500 ST, accident free, 3.0 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power heated mirrors, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#63

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Remote CD player
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Western Brown
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
  • 25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
  • 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator dual rear exhaust electronic throttle control
  • BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth rearview mirror w/microphone overhead console
  • SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 59,781 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Power ...
 34,817 KM
$50,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Longho...
 55,219 KM
$64,499 + tax & lic
Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Send A Message