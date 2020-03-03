1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2
403-527-5581
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ram 1500 Big Horn, accident free, 5.0 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, cloth interior, power driver's seat, power locks, power windows, power heated mirrors, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Went through our comprehensive and was fully reconditioned. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#14
