Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

SLT - Satellite Radio, Touchscreen

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

SLT - Satellite Radio, Touchscreen

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,627KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4760727
  • Stock #: 5K483A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8DS645082
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black/Diesel Gray Interior
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2013 Ram 1500 Big Horn, accident free, 5.0 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, cloth interior, power driver's seat, power locks, power windows, power heated mirrors, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Went through our comprehensive and was fully reconditioned. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#14

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • BLACK
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 121-LITRE FUEL TANK
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
  • P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
  • BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar full length floor console 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever fold-flat load floor storage ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
  • UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2009 Dodge Challenge...
 94,070 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 3500 ...
 226,423 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 20,372 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Send A Message