2013 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Class IV Receiver Hitch

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

BLACK

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Conventional Spare Tire

121-LITRE FUEL TANK

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)

P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)

BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar full length floor console 60/40 split-fold rear seat floor-mounted auto shift lever fold-flat load floor storage ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet

UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.