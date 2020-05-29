Menu
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Sport - NAV, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel

2013 RAM 1500

Sport - NAV, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

  93,531KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5065875
  Stock #: 5K197A
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT9DS566444
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black Interior
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2013 Ram 1500 Sport, accident free, under 95,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, remote start, cloth/leather interior, heated front seats & steering wheel, power driver's seat, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come check out this awesome truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#1

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 121-LITRE FUEL TANK
  • 5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE (STD)
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
  • SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer auto air cond w/dual zone temp control
  • UCONNECT 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen GPS navigation 7" TFT instrument cluster
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON OWL TIRES (STD)
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
  • 25L SPORT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans
  • BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
  • Requires Subscription

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

