2014 Dodge Charger

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Active suspension Bright White Clearcoat Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD) Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21X -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP -inc: Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away SmartBeam Headlamps Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers TIRES: 245/45ZR20 BSW PERFORMANCE -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: 19 Speakers SRT High Performance Audio 900 Watt Amplifier ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL GROUP -inc: Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Speed Control WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" BLACK VAPOR CHROME ALUM

