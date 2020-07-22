Menu
2014 Dodge Charger

45,594 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2014 Dodge Charger

2014 Dodge Charger

SRT8 - NAV, Sunroof

2014 Dodge Charger

SRT8 - NAV, Sunroof

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5444774
  • Stock #: 5L170B
  • VIN: 2C3CDXEJ3EH252375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,594 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Charger SRT8, accident free, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, forward collision sensors, remote start, leather & suede interior, heated & cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof and much more! 6.4L V8 engine. Went through our comprehensive inspection and was fully reconditioned. Come get this awesome sports car today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in an incident that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#58

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Bright White Clearcoat
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21X -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP -inc: Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away SmartBeam Headlamps Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
TIRES: 245/45ZR20 BSW PERFORMANCE -inc: Goodyear Brand Tires
HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: 19 Speakers SRT High Performance Audio 900 Watt Amplifier
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL GROUP -inc: Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Speed Control
WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" BLACK VAPOR CHROME ALUM

