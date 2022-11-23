$18,800+ tax & licensing
$18,800
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
218,360KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9435537
- Stock #: BM9858D
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EKF57338
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,360 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
