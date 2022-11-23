Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

218,360 KM

Details Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

604-217-3450

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

604-217-3450

  1. 9435537
  2. 9435537
  3. 9435537
  4. 9435537
  5. 9435537
  6. 9435537
  7. 9435537
  8. 9435537
  9. 9435537
  10. 9435537
  11. 9435537
  12. 9435537
  13. 9435537
  14. 9435537
  15. 9435537
  16. 9435537
  17. 9435537
  18. 9435537
  19. 9435537
Contact Seller

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

218,360KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435537
  • Stock #: BM9858D
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EKF57338

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan

2020 Nissan Rogue SV
 70,338 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage SX
 36,002 KM
$39,300 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL
 42,433 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

Call Dealer

604-217-XXXX

(click to show)

604-217-3450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory