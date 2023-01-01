$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
City Chrysler
403-526-6944
2014 Ford Mustang
2014 Ford Mustang
Location
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,379KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10204491
- Stock #: 2023210A
- VIN: 1ZVBP8EM1E5234573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 46,379 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4