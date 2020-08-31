Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

77,007 KM

$24,698

+ tax & licensing
Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

- Accident Free, Low KM

Location

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

77,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5800521
  • Stock #: 5L222A
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEH8EZ200837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,007 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500, accident free, under 80,000 km, 4.2 inch touchscreen, AM/FM radio w/CD player, AUX & USB inputs, cloth interior, power locks, power windows, power heated mirrors, tonneau cover, box liner, and more! 4.3L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#46

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (STD)

