Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

194,194 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - NAV, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - NAV, Bluetooth

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

194,194KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5739813
  • Stock #: 5L058A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1EL303812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,194 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, 6.5 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, cloth interior, power locks, power windows, power heated mirrors, and more! 3.6L V6 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great SUV today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in incidents that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#69

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Billet Metallic Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: Air Filtering
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
WHEELS: 18" POLISHED FACE/SATIN CARBON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touch Screen Display 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Centre Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication Tire Pressure Monitoring Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 23,237 KM
$40,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 74,074 KM
$34,970 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Limi...
 83,817 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory