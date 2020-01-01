Menu
2014 RAM 1500

Sport - Rear View Camera, Leather

2014 RAM 1500

Sport - Rear View Camera, Leather

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$27,483

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,712KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4409034
  • Stock #: 5K413A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2ES280873
Exterior Colour
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2014 Ram 1500 Sport, accident free, under 100,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, aftermarket remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled front seats, power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#40

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blue Streak Pearlcoat
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Ventilated Front Seats
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

