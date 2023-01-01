$35,987+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 2500
8.4" SCREEN, BUCKETS, TR MIRRORS, LOW KM'S! #155
96,239KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9894659
- Stock #: 2022124B
- VIN: 3C6TR5DT0EG319736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,239 KM
