2014 RAM 3500

178,881 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie - Mega Cab, Dually

2014 RAM 3500

Laramie - Mega Cab, Dually

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5591793
  • Stock #: 5K463A
  • VIN: 3C63RRML8EG161458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,881 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 3500 Laramie Mega Cab Dually, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof and much more! 6.7L I6 diesel engine with 4-wheel drive. Come check out this awesome heavy duty truck today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in incidents that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
PROTECTION GROUP
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Monotone Paint Application
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Clearance Lamps
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" ALUMINUM
CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
180-amp alternator
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air Winter Front...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Aluminum Nexen Brand Tires Rear Whe...
TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: General Brand Tires
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot 1 Year Trial (Registration Required) GPS Navigation
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats High Back Seats Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

