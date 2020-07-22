2014 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Spray in Bedliner PROTECTION GROUP Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Monotone Paint Application MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Clearance Lamps Black Clearcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE WHEELS: 17" X 6.0" ALUMINUM CENTRE HIGH-MOUNT STOP LAMP W/CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry 180-amp alternator GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 68RFE -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air Winter Front... DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Aluminum Nexen Brand Tires Rear Whe... TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: General Brand Tires RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot 1 Year Trial (Registration Required) GPS Navigation BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats High Back Seats Ventilated Front Seats

