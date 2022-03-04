2015 Lexus RX

$39,999 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 4 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8480607

8480607 Stock #: F0002A

F0002A VIN: 2T2BK1BA5FC305339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.