Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lexus RX

50,401 KM

Details

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

Contact Seller
2015 Lexus RX

2015 Lexus RX

RX350 50401 KM'S! #223

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lexus RX

RX350 50401 KM'S! #223

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

  1. 8480607
  2. 8480607
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,401KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8480607
  • Stock #: F0002A
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5FC305339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,401 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City Chrysler

2012 RAM 1500 NAV, R...
 120,382 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 34,921 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey S...
 51,000 KM
$43,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email City Chrysler

City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

Call Dealer

403-526-XXXX

(click to show)

403-526-6944

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory