2015 RAM 3500

111,099 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn Limited - Sunroof, Leather

2015 RAM 3500

Longhorn Limited - Sunroof, Leather

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

111,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6069252
  • Stock #: 5K549A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 3500 Longhorn Limited, 8.4 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, aftermarket remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, and more! 6.7L I6 diesel engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this awesome heavy duty truck today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in an incident that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#47

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
BRIGHT WHITE
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
RamBox Delete
180-amp alternator
GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTO -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
LIMITED GROUP -inc: Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Bodyside Moulding Body Colour Fender Flares Chrome Front Bumper
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 Transmission: 6-Speed Auto Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

