2015 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Privacy Glass Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Chrome Bodyside Moulding

Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Single Disc Remote CD Player BRIGHT WHITE BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield RamBox Delete 180-amp alternator GVWR: 5 307 KGS (11 700 LBS) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTO -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Requires Subscription LIMITED GROUP -inc: Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Bodyside Moulding Body Colour Fender Flares Chrome Front Bumper ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover GVWR: 5 307 kgs (1... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FM LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 Transmission: 6-Speed Auto Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper ...

