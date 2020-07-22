Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

69,498 KM

Details Description Features

$18,800

+ tax & licensing
$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Leather, NAV, Rear View Camera

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus - Leather, NAV, Rear View Camera

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$18,800

+ taxes & licensing

69,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5444777
  • Stock #: 5L165A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR216444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 69,498 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, 6.5 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, remote start, leather & suede interior, power driver's seat, power lift gate, dual power sliding doors, and more! 3.6L V6 engine. Come get this great minivan today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously in an incident that required repairs. Please see the CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#29

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
SECURITY ALARM
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS
POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift...
SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Power 2nd-Row Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

