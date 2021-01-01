+ taxes & licensing
403-527-5581
1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2
403-527-5581
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus, accident free, 5.0 inch touchscreen, rear DVD system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, cloth interior, power driver's seat, and more! 3.6L V6 engine. Come get this great minivan today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#18
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2