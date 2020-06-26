Menu
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2016 Ford Expedition

2016 Ford Expedition

Max Limited - Remote Start, Sunroof, NAV

2016 Ford Expedition

Max Limited - Remote Start, Sunroof, NAV

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

  139,179KM
  Used
  Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5270243
  Stock #: 5L129A
  VIN: 1FMJK2ATXGEF46963
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Passengers
8

2016 Ford Expedition Max Limited, accident free, 8.0 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, parking sensors, blind spot indicators, remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled power front seats, power adjustable pedals, power liftgate 3rd row seating and much more! 3.5L V6 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this awesome SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously used as a rental and was previously registered in the province of British Columbia.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#3

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Power Retractable Running Boards
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

