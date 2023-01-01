Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

136,323 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA BLACK FREEDOM HARDTOP

2016 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA BLACK FREEDOM HARDTOP

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,323KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9817897
  Stock #: S923008A
  VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL208572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S923008A
  • Mileage 136,323 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L V6! LEATHER SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM HARD TOP, BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT SEATS AND MUCH MORE! Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Navigation
mp3 player,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

