2016 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SAHARA BLACK FREEDOM HARDTOP
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
136,323KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9817897
- Stock #: S923008A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEGXGL208572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
3.6L V6! LEATHER SEATS, BLACK FREEDOM HARD TOP, BLACK SUNRIDER SOFT TOP, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED FRONT SEATS AND MUCH MORE! Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Navigation
mp3 player,
