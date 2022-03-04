Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Micra

40,359 KM

Details Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

604-217-3450

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

SR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SR

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

604-217-3450

Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

40,359KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8529659
  • Stock #: 2RG2538A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP1GL265060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,359 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan

2017 Nissan Murano P...
 39,569 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SR
 40,359 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey R/T
 38,628 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

Call Dealer

604-217-XXXX

(click to show)

604-217-3450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory