$13,998+ tax & licensing
Medicine Hat Nissan
604-217-3450
2016 Nissan Micra
SR
Location
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
40,359KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529659
- Stock #: 2RG2538A
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP1GL265060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,359 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1