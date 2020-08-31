Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Remote Start System Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Chrome Bodyside Moulding Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 4-Corner Air Suspension PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box Lighting Class IV Hitch Receiver Pickup Box Lighting TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Chrome Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD) CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERT -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Requires Subscription ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Winter Front Grille Cover 230 Amp Alter...

