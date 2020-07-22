Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 2500

151,588 KM

Details Description Features

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

SLT - Remote Start, Rear View Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 2500

SLT - Remote Start, Rear View Camera

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,588KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5444783
  • Stock #: 5K578A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5DT7GG191465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,588 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ram 2500 SLT, accident free, 8.4 inch touchscreen, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, remote start cloth interior, power driver's seat, and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Went through our comprehensive inspection and was fully reconditioned. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously registered in the province of Saskatchewan.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#34

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Spray-in bedliner
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Conventional Spare Tire
Park-Sense rear park assist system
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Blue Streak Pearl
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Pickup Box Lighting
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD)
GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Charge Only Remote USB Port Media Hub w/SD USB & AUX Input Jack Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS A...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Locking Tailgate Pickup Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2015 Nissan Xterra P...
 82,427 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 99,201 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 112,316 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory