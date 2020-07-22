2016 RAM 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Remote Start System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Security SECURITY ALARM Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Spray-in bedliner TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Conventional Spare Tire Park-Sense rear park assist system TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Blue Streak Pearl PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Pickup Box Lighting PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD) TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL (STD) GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Charge Only Remote USB Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar... RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Charge Only Remote USB Port Media Hub w/SD USB & AUX Input Jack Rearview Mirror w/Microphone 8.4" Touchscreen Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details GPS A... LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w... RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Locking Tailgate Pickup Box Lighting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.