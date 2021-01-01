Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

51,518 KM

$31,788

+ tax & licensing
Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$31,788

+ taxes & licensing

51,518KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6371351
  • Stock #: 5L242A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Alloy/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 5L242A
  • Mileage 51,518 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited, accident free, under 55,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, remote start, leather interior, heated power front seats, heated steering wheel, dual power sliding doors, power lift gate, and much more! 3.6L V6 engine. Went through our comprehensive inspection and was fully reconditioned. Come get this awesome minivan today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#-88

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Granite Crystal Metallic
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
TIRES: P245/50R20 BSW AS
DELETE HANDS-FREE DOORS & LIFTGATE
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
KeySense Programmable Key Fob
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ALLOY/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Tech Grey Pockets Tires: P245/50R20 BSW AS
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

