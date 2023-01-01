$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
City Chrysler
403-526-6944
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
BLUERAY, 360 CAMERA, 8 PASSENGER, SK RIDE
Location
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
45,167KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9456148
- Stock #: 15805A
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG7HR579712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,167 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4