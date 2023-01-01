Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

45,167 KM

Details

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

BLUERAY, 360 CAMERA, 8 PASSENGER, SK RIDE

Location

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

45,167KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9456148
  • Stock #: 15805A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG7HR579712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,167 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

