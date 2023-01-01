Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

97,535 KM

Details

$22,999.25

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

  1. 10416480
  2. 10416480
  3. 10416480
  4. 10416480
  5. 10416480
  6. 10416480
  7. 10416480
  8. 10416480
  9. 10416480
  10. 10416480
  11. 10416480
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,999.25

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$22,294

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$22,999.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
97,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10416480
  • Stock #: U4498
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G96HUA96307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
  • Interior Colour Char Blk Activex Seat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4498
  • Mileage 97,535 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sun City Ford

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 159,387 KM
$31,999.25 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Supe...
 43,574 KM
$102,184.25 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 97,535 KM
$22,999.25 + tax & lic

Email Sun City Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

Call Dealer

403-529-XXXX

(click to show)

403-529-2777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory