$22,999.25+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$22,999.25
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$22,294
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$22,999.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
97,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10416480
- Stock #: U4498
- VIN: 1FMCU9G96HUA96307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
- Interior Colour Char Blk Activex Seat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4498
- Mileage 97,535 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7