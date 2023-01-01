$31,999.25+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$31,999.25
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$31,294
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$31,999.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
159,387KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10416498
- Stock #: U4497
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF6HFA03339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4497
- Mileage 159,387 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 FFV ENGINE
Selectshift Transmission
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
.REAR VIEW CAMERA
.XLT SERIES
ELECTRONIC 6-SPD AUTO
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.CHROME STEP BARS
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sun City Ford
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7