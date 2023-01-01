$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
23,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10447992
- Stock #: U4500
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HKD22047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4500
- Mileage 23,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
Exterior
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
KICKER SUBWOOFER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sun City Ford
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7