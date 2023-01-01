$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Delivery Package Surcharge + $699 AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 2 3 , 2 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10447992

10447992 Stock #: U4500

U4500 VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HKD22047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U4500

Mileage 23,280 KM

Vehicle Features Interior VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION TWIN PANEL MOONROOF Mechanical Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio Exterior XLT Sport Appearance Package Additional Features Fleet Fuel Fill Delete Equipment Group 302A Luxury Oxford White ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE KICKER SUBWOOFER Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

