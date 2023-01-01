Menu
2017 Ford F-150

23,280 KM

XLT

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
23,280KM
Used
  • Stock #: U4500
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1HKD22047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

Exterior

XLT Sport Appearance Package

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
KICKER SUBWOOFER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

