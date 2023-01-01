Menu
2017 Ford F-250

167,279 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Super Duty SRW Lariat

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
167,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10212513
  • Stock #: TS23027A
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT4HED88719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,279 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

