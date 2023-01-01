$17,095+ tax & licensing
$17,095
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$16,396
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
50,020KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10033950
- Stock #: TK23003A
- VIN: 1FADP3F24HL301040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,020 KM
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
50 State Emissions
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
All-Weather Floor Mats
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Additional Features
Winter Package
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CHARCOAL BLACK
2.0L I4 GDI ENGINE
.P215/55R16 LRR TIRES
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7