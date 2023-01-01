Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Focus

50,020 KM

Details Features

$17,095

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,095

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

  1. 10033950
  2. 10033950
  3. 10033950
  4. 10033950
  5. 10033950
  6. 10033950
  7. 10033950
  8. 10033950
  9. 10033950
  10. 10033950
  11. 10033950
  12. 10033950
  13. 10033950
  14. 10033950
  15. 10033950
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$17,794

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$16,396

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$17,794
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
50,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10033950
  • Stock #: TK23003A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F24HL301040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TK23003A
  • Mileage 50,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
50 State Emissions
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

All-Weather Floor Mats

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors
Flex Fuel Vehicle

Additional Features

Winter Package
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CHARCOAL BLACK
2.0L I4 GDI ENGINE
.P215/55R16 LRR TIRES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sun City Ford

2017 Ford Focus SE
 50,020 KM
$17,095 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Lari...
 24,395 KM
$102,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 146,515 KM
$34,095 + tax & lic

Email Sun City Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

Call Dealer

403-529-XXXX

(click to show)

403-529-2777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory