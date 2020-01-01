2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, under 65,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled front seats, power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, power lift gate and more! 3.2L V6 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this awesome SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously registered in the province of Saskatchewan and as previously in an incident that required repairs. Please see CarFax report or call us for more information.Jackson Dodge is your authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#3