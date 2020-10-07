Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

71,638 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

Contact Seller
Laredo 75th Anniversary - Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

71,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5880867
  • Stock #: B0009
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG1HC713261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,638 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 75th Anniversary Edition, accident free, 8.4 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, remote start, cloth interior, heated front seats, power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, and more! 3.6L V6 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great SUV today!Get everything you want including a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#36

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
Requires Subscription
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH 75TH ANNIVERSARY BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23F 75TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Claddings Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Ret...
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Power Liftgate Security Alarm Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener
SECURITY & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Cargo Area Cover Remote Start System Centre Console 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Universal Garage Door Opener Power Liftgate Security Alarm

