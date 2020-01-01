Menu
2017 RAM 1500

Sport - Remote Start, NAV, Rear View Camera

2017 RAM 1500

Sport - Remote Start, NAV, Rear View Camera

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,842KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4498065
  • Stock #: 5K415A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3HS717249
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2017 Ra, 1500 Sport, accident free, under 55,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, box liner and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#36

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • 4-Corner Air Suspension
  • FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
  • CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
  • SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
  • Requires Subscription
  • BLACK POWER MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

