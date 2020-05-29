Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

PEARL WHITE

3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)

Class IV Hitch Receiver

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)

BLACK LEATHER-FACED VENTED FRONT BUCKET SEATS

WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS (STD)

Requires Subscription

RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B...

