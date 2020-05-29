Menu
$37,978

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn Limited - NAV, Remote Start, Sunroof

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn Limited - NAV, Remote Start, Sunroof

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$37,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,952KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5157506
  • Stock #: P3399
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PTXHS672242
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn Limited, accident free, under 75,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, parking sensors, remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, sunroof and much more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Went through our comprehensive inspection and was fully reconditioned. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously leased.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#7

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • PEARL WHITE
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Bright Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
  • BLACK LEATHER-FACED VENTED FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/CHROME INSERTS (STD)
  • Requires Subscription
  • RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26V LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Ram 1500 Badge B...

